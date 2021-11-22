Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Debuts Ugly Christmas Sweater

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken debuted today its limited edition “Homestyle for the Holidays” Ugly Christmas Sweater, tempting fried chicken lovers near and far to freshen up their 2021 holiday party style.

Lee’s Famous Fans will have the opportunity to win a signature Lee’s Ugly Christmas Sweater by participating in the “Homestyle for the Holidays” TikTok and Instagram Reels Competition. Ending December 10th, the friendly challenge will award 50 sweaters to the winning creators with the most unique approach.

“We’re excited to see what Lee’s Famous Fans have up their sleeves. Nothing says home for the holidays like some friendly competition and donning your favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater,” says Lee's Famous Recipe CEO Ryan Weaver. "Bringing people together, whether that’s over a savory meal or through social media, Lee’s is committed to serving up a family friendly experience for the holidays.”

To participate, create a Lee’s holiday themed TikTok or Instagram Reel, post it to your public account and tag @leesfamouschick on Instagram or @leesfamousrecipechicken on TikTok including the hashtags, #LeesFamousRecipeChicken and #HomestyleForTheHolidays. Official rules can be viewed on Lee's social platforms.