Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Donates $10k to World Central Kitchen

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken made a $10,000 donation today to support the work of World Central Kitchen as a "PEACE" offering in the hotly debated chicken sandwich wars. The Lee’s "Make Chicken Peace, Not War” outreach began as a light-hearted way to approach trending food service news when a flood of chicken sandwich introductions by competing brands was dubbed the “chicken sandwich wars.”

“As the world was changing last year, Lee's introduced two versions of a new chicken sandwich around the same time competitors were announcing their own new chicken sandwich offerings. To create a positive outcome in what many saw as a battleground in the chicken sandwich wars, Lee’s decided to declare peace through a donation to the food-related philanthropic work of World Central Kitchen,” says Ryan Weaver, Lee’s CEO. “Lee’s shared news of the campaign through the media, created tie-dye t-shirts for team members, and worked with influencers to get the word out about bringing peace to the chicken sandwich wars through today’s donation.”

Weaver presented the “chicken peace” check virtually to World Central Kitchen’s Lisa Abrego and Maggie Leahy who shared that the money would be used to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.