Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to Give Away Two Tickets to SEC Championship in Atlanta

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is rewarding a Lee’s Famous Fan with two tickets provided by Dr. Pepper to a college football conference championship game in Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To enter, Lee’s fans can text CHICKEN to 877-381-5337 now through November 4. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected in November to attend the December 3 game.

Along with admission to one of college football’s most-anticipated games of the season, the eligible winner will receive airfare, travel accommodations and a two-night hotel stay.

“We’re thrilled to provide the lucky winner with an unforgettable experience as two of the best teams in the country battle for their conference championship,” says Dan Sokolik, vice president of marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Both Dr. Pepper and Lee’s are game-time brands of choice and committed to providing memorable experiences, whether that’s in-stadium, in your neighborhood Lee’s, or around the dinner table at home.”

Fans must be 21 years or older to enter and can enter up to twice a day.