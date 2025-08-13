Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, kicks off football season with bold flavors and craveable deals. Starting August 11, guests can enjoy the individual Spicy Wing Combo or feed the team with the Split Decision Family Meal, available at participating Lee’s restaurants.

“This football season, the Split Decision Meal is the go-to for families and game-day groups who just can’t agree on wings or strips,” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “With both in one meal—plus plenty of sides—everyone’s happy. And if you’re just settling in to watch the game yourself, our new Spicy Wing Combo has you covered.”

These new options from Lee’s are built for football viewing. The Spicy Wing Combo features six Spicy Wings, a regular side, a regular drink, and two sauces – perfect for a solo game day. For larger appetites and families, the Split Decision Meal offers 12 Spicy Wings, 12 Strips, three sides, six biscuits, and six sauces, delivering variety without compromise.

Lee’s also offers catering for tailgate parties and any other large gatherings, along with an online Catering Estimator that simplifies planning and helps calculate portions for any size event.