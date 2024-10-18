Just as fantasy football scores heat up and the chill of autumn settles in, there’s nothing like the warmth of hand-breaded fried chicken. That’s why Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, the celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, is inviting guests to enjoy its famous comfort food classics starting Tuesday, October 15, with its new 10 Piece Strips Box and dig into a guest favorite, Chicken Pot Pie.

Lee’s Chicken Pot Pie is handmade daily with creamy chicken and vegetables and then baked in a flaky, golden-brown crust. With its savory flavors that remind guests of home, it’s no surprise that Lee’s sells 65% more pot pies in the winter.

“As we transition into the fall and winter seasons, it’s a time for families to connect – whether they’re on the road, gathered around the dinner table, or cheering on their home teams! At Lee’s, we’re constantly exploring ways to satisfy guests’ cravings for delicious, quality meals at a great value,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken.

Family feasts bring everyone together, and the 10 Piece Strips Box is the perfect centerpiece that requires less cleanup. The 10 Piece Strips Box is designed to satisfy and transforms into a hearty family meal when guests “make it a meal” by adding two large sides and five melt-in-your-mouth biscuits.

Guests can make their holidays famous with Lee’s catering! Lee’s combination of delicious food and superior service makes Lee’s the perfect partner for any event, big or small. Lee’s offers pickup and delivery options at select locations, which means guests can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying.

Download the Lee’s app to place mobile orders and start earning rewards for your great taste. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.