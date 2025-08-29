Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, announced Brian Seitz has joined the team as Director of Store Design & Construction. Seitz brings over 30 years of extensive experience in restaurant design, helping brands elevate both operations and guest experiences.

Already closely connected to the Lee’s brand, Seitz most recently led efforts with the design firm behind the company’s brand refresh, which introduced the new logo, modern store design, and open, spacious prototype layout. His leadership brought that vision to life, creating restaurants designed to elevate both operations and guest experiences while staying true to the Lee’s brand heritage.

Seitz also has a unique personal connection to Lee’s. Growing up in Lima, Ohio – the birthplace of the Lee’s brand – he shared Sunday dinners at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken with his grandparents. Those gatherings instilled a deep appreciation for the brand and its role in bringing families together, a perspective that continues to guide his work today.

“Brian has already proven himself as an influential part of Lee’s growth,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “His leadership on design has given us a fresh, modern direction that still honors our heritage, and now he’s bringing that vision directly to our franchisees and guests. We’re confident his work will continue to shape the future of our brand in meaningful ways.”

“The excitement in welcoming Brian to our team comes from the strong foundation we’ve already built working alongside him,” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “His creativity and passion for the brand has already shaped our rebrand in meaningful ways, and I’m glad he’s officially joining us to help finish what we’ve started and bring that vision to life across the system.”

In his new role, Seitz will guide the evolution of Lee’s store design from concept to execution across the system. He will support franchisees with both new builds and remodels, ensuring each restaurant reflects the consistency of the brand while enhancing the guest experience.

“As we look ahead to growth opportunities, having Brian join us is a tremendous asset,” said Logan Sumner, Chief Development Officer for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “His expertise will be critical as we expand our footprint and deliver restaurants that reflect the strength of our brand. We’re excited about the work to come and confident Brian will help us achieve our development goals.”