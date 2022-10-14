Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to offer Free Side of Potatoes

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, in partnership with Idahoan Foods, is offering famous fans a free side of potatoes on National Mashed Potato Day. To take advantage, customers need only spend $5 in-store on October 18, 2022, to enjoy a regular side of Lee’s southern-style mashed potatoes and gravy, a famous compliment to their fresh, never frozen chicken.

“We take great pride in serving Idahoan Potatoes at Lee’s and gifting our customers a free regular size portion of this favorite side item is our way of celebrating National Mashed Potato Day,” says Dan Sokolik, vice president of marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “The only way to make our chicken better is to enjoy it with our mashed potatoes and gravy, and maybe a sweet tea, on one of our favorite national holidays.”

The free side of mashed potatoes will only be offered with in-store purchases and is not available with online orders.