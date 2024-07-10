Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Michigan. The location will boast the brand’s new visual identity and marks the first Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken location in Macomb County.

On Thursday, July 11, the Roseville location is hosting a Grand Opening celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32500 Gratiot Ave. To kick off the celebration, the first 100 guests will enjoy a free 2 Piece Breast Strip Meal, giveaways, and more. It gets better, as a lucky guest will have a chance to win free Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken for a year!

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the Southeastern Michigan area,” says Noman Aiyash, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken franchise owner. “We look forward to bringing the same level of culinary excellence and community spirit to the Roseville community and providing our famous recipe chicken to our new neighbors.”

Originally, Noman Aiyash contracted to open 12 Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations. By December 2023, the team decided to expand their commitment to 16 locations, all strategically located in Southeastern Michigan.

“We are excited to announce our continued partnership with Noman Aiyash and NLM Enterprises LLC,” adds Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has a rich history and a strong commitment to providing delicious, high-quality food to our customers. We are confident that under their leadership, our brand will continue to thrive in Southeastern Michigan.”

The Roseville location will provide both dine-in and drive-through options, catering to the convenience of all customers. Additionally, the restaurant will offer mobile ordering to improve the customer experience. The menu will feature a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes, along with the brand’s signature house-brewed tea.

The new Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken location will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, ensuring that customers can enjoy the same exceptional dining experience that has made the brand a household name for over 55 years.