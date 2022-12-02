Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Opens Fourth Canadian Store

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, the quick service restaurant chain specializing in fresh, never frozen chicken, announced the successful recent opening of a fourth Canadian store in Esquimalt that opened this fall. Gordon and Corey Pace opened Canada’s first Lee’s location in Duncan, British Columbia in 1996. They added stores in Nanaimo, BC in 2010 and Campbell River, BC in 2012. The new location is at 624 Admirals Rd, Victoria, BC in the township of Esquimalt.

“We are proud to open our fourth Lee’s location on Vancouver Island in Esquimalt, continuing to grow the Lee’s name in British Columbia while maintaining our core values of product quality, consistency, and customer service,” says Corey Pace, who spear-headed the opening of the new location. “Based on feedback from our customers, we decided to construct this latest unit to focus on carry-out and third-party delivery. While this unit has a smaller footprint at about 1,800 square feet, we worked closely with the engineers and architects to maximize the kitchen, packing, and storage areas so that we can handle any volume that comes our way.”

"Lee’s is on a growth trajectory, and this announcement proves the popularity of our heritage brand through generations of valued customers and franchisees," says Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "The Paces have extensive brand knowledge and know what works well for their Canadian customers, so the new location will serve customers who are interested in carry-out or delivery options. While the look and menu of the locations to the north are a little different from Lee’s in the U.S., the product quality and core value are consistent.”

Weaver went on to say that Lee’s Franchisor Canada Ltd, a BC incorporated entity wholly owned by LFR Chicken LLC, Lee’s parent company, is preparing for future franchise sales and growth throughout Canada.

The menu at the new Esquimalt location will include Lee’s fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded, honey-dipped chicken along with other classic favorites, famous sides, and house-brewed tea Monday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. until 9 p.m.