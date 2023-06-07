Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Releases New Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Starting today, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken customers can be a part of the “Nashville Hot” flavor trend as the brand introduces a limited time ”Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich” to participating store menus.

The star of the show is a five-ounce, hand-breaded chicken filet flavored with savory spices and chili peppers used to create Lee’s take on the flavorful “Nashville Hot” movement. Lee’s now famous chicken sandwich made its debut just a few years ago and is next level when served in this bold and bright, hot-but-not-too-fiery, version.

“We’re excited for Lee’s franchise locations and company stores to offer this popular, spice-forward sandwich as an LTO to famous fans no matter how far away they are from Nashville,” says Ryan Weaver, Lee’s Famous Recipe CEO. “More than a dozen Lee’s locations served as test markets for the product, and it’s been really well received.”

“Lee’s chicken sandwich was so popular when it was introduced, we knew offering flavor variations would be our next step in keeping the menu fresh for longtime and new fans,” says Dan Sokolik, Lee’s VP of marketing. “Lee’s Nashville Hot is our way of drawing inspiration from a city that knows a thing or two about big flair and big flavor."

The Nashville Hot chicken sandwich, served topped with pickles on Lee’s signature brioche’ bun, is available as an individual menu item or as part of a combo meal. Fans can use the Lee’s app or order online, drive through, or dine in at participating LTO locations.