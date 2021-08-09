Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Reopens Restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, the quick-service restaurant chain specializing in fresh, never frozen chicken, is announcing today the reopening of its newest franchised restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky. The restaurant located at 3014 Richmond Road celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The reopened location will bring Lee’s Famous menu items back to Lexingtonians after a nine-month absence.

The owners and operators of the local Lee's are Chuck and Mindy Newnham of K2 Enterprises, LLC. The Kentucky natives operate three additional franchised Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations throughout the state and have more than 25 years’ experience operating restaurants.

"We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the doors of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken at our Richmond Road location. We’ve heard from our neighbors how much they have missed having Lee’s nearby, and we are happy to bring our much-loved products back to our 'famous fans,'" says Chuck Newnham. "While our restaurant is totally remodeled, our customers can look forward to the same great quality food and fast, friendly service they have come to expect from Lee’s, plus some new items they'll want to try." Newnham says there will be additional Lee's openings in the area in 2022.

Attending the ribbon cutting ceremony was the brand’s new CEO Ryan Weaver, his first official opening since taking over leadership. "We knew when news of the reopening made the media in March, there would be excitement around this day and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," Weaver says. "This is one of only a handful of our franchises to have a double-drive-thru offering we hope to see at more of our locations in the future. It makes ordering faster and more convenient especially during peak hours. Chuck and Mindy have done a great job getting the brand re-established here in Lexington, and we hope this restaurant will be a model for future locations."

The Richmond Road location will be open to serve hand-crafted, fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded, honey-dipped chicken along with classic favorites, famous sides, house-brewed tea, and soft drinks daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.