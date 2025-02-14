Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is showing fans the love this Valentine’s Day with double rewards points. From February 12-14, Lee’s Famous Rewards Members will enjoy double points on all purchases. Guests can rack up points by savoring the signature fried chicken, Famous Chicken Sandwich, Breast Strips, Family Meals, any of the famous sides, and more.

“We love our fans and are delighted to gift them a special Valentine’s treat through our double points offer,” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Our Lee’s Famous Rewards Program makes it easy to earn free meals and other Lee’s favorites just by dining with us. Whether guests dine in or order online, every purchase counts.”

Points earned in the Lee’s Famous Rewards program may be redeemed for a variety of prizes including free food, drinks, discounts, and more. Members typically receive 1 point for every $1 spent, plus enjoy exclusive benefits and offers throughout the year, including a complimentary dessert on their birthdays Guests may join online or through the Lee’s app that is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Lee’s encourages guests to share the love this Valentine’s Day and throughout the year by posting photos of their dining experiences to support GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need. Lee’s guests have contributed to the donation of over 195,000 meals to area food banks.

The company puts giving right at guests’ fingertips. Lee’s features a QR code linked to GiftAMeal on their packaging, so guests have convenient access. Additionally, the Lee’s mobile app features a GiftAMeal button that allows guests to engage directly and effortlessly. By simply clicking the button and uploading a photo of their dining experience, guests trigger a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit www.giftameal.com.

For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.