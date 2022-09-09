Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Signs NIL Deal with Wright State Football Player Amari Davis

Far Hills Development LLC, owners and operators of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants in the Greater Dayton market, have signed their second NIL contract with Wright State University’s Amari Davis. Amari is a local talent, playing for Trotwood-Madison before making stops at Green Bay where he earned Horizon League Freshman of the Year honors, and Missouri in the SEC, before returning home to play for the Raiders.

Lee’s and Amari will work together through various social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok to promote both Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken as well as Amari Davis as a premiere Division I college student-athlete. Amari will also make at least one in-person appearance at a Miami Valley Lee’s location so that fans have an opportunity to meet and speak with the Trotwood alumni.

Far Hills Development LLC is excited to be working with Amari Davis and is looking forward to grow not only Lee’s Famous Recipe’s brand, but more importantly grow Amari’s personal brand as well to show what a great person he is, on and off the court.

NIL refers to Name, Image, and Likeness. It provides an opportunity for college athletes to monetize and profit from their personal brand.