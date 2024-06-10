Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, recently introduced a new menu lineup that is buffa-loaded with flavor. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken took its famous favorites and sauced it up. The Buffalo Collection features the fiery Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl, and Buffalo Strips. Starting today, the new Buffalo Collection will be available at participating restaurants now through August 12, 2024.

The Buffalo Collection is a saucy spin on guest favorites and offers three of the best ways to eat buffalo chicken. No matter which spicy selection guests chose, they can be sure their taste buds will be left screaming for more.

The new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich features a juicy, five-ounce chicken filet marinated in Lee’s special blend of seasonings and hand-breaded to perfection. The crispy fried chicken filet is then dipped in the famous buffalo sauce and served on a soft brioche bun with crunchy pickles.

features a juicy, five-ounce chicken filet marinated in Lee’s special blend of seasonings and hand-breaded to perfection. The crispy fried chicken filet is then dipped in the famous buffalo sauce and served on a soft brioche bun with crunchy pickles. This collection also introduces the indulgent Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl featuring hand-breaded premium chicken breast strips coated in buffalo sauce and generously piled atop creamy, decadent macaroni and cheese, making it the ultimate comfort food for those craving bold and satisfying flavors.

featuring hand-breaded premium chicken breast strips coated in buffalo sauce and generously piled atop creamy, decadent macaroni and cheese, making it the ultimate comfort food for those craving bold and satisfying flavors. Guests looking for Buffalo Strips are encouraged to ask for their Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Strips buffalo style in any combo, individual meal or snack size!

“Our buffalo sauce is a classic favorite, so we provided our guests one less step of having to add the sauce on themselves,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “Flavor trends continue to point to more heat, flavor and variety, and we are excited to bring exactly that with our new collection.”

Lee’s was recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, making the Buffalo Collection a must-try for enthusiasts of the brand’s classic offerings and newcomers. Guests can order their Lee’s favorites, including the limited-time Buffalo Collection, in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Download the Lee’s app to place mobile orders and start earning rewards for your great taste. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.