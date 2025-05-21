Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is having disbelievers eat their famous last words in a new ad campaign. Plein Air Agency, the creative agency of record, developed the campaign, which leans into the brand’s playful side and marks a significant shift in the brand’s messaging. The new creative work will appear on social media and streaming TV across the brand’s footprint starting today.

“The new campaign celebrates our brand legacy in a fun way and reaffirms that we’re famous for a reason. Our partners at Plein Air have helped us take another big step in our brand transformation that’s already included our new visual identity, updated restaurant designs, and now this great new creative direction for our advertising,” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken.

The campaign leans into humor, showing doubters eating their “famous last words” after just one bite of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. It marks the next phase in the brand’s evolution following a major rebranding effort in 2023, when they partnered with design firm Chute Gerdeman to develop Lee’s new visual identity, drawing inspiration from their core values of Heritage, Care, Quality, Comfort, and Traditions.

“We are investing in creative production more than ever as part of our commitment to evolving our brand while reminding both new and long-time customers exactly why we’re famous,” continued Sokolik. “I’m excited to get these ads in front of the public and continue to build on our reputation as a brand that welcomes everyone, even those who doubt us.”

The new ads build on Lee’s revitalized brand identity, offering a bold, confident message that invites audiences to rediscover what makes Lee’s a standout. With an emphasis on flavor, quality, and a little bit of fun, the campaign introduces a fresh energy while staying true to the brand’s roots.

“Lee’s is a special brand with a rich history, and we fundamentally wanted to celebrate what makes it so famous,” said Paul McEnany, co-CEO of Plein Air Agency. ” This is an inflection point for Lee’s. It’s truly been an honor to play a role in the growth of a company that’s both building on its legacy and finding new ways to reinvent itself after nearly 60 years.”

For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.