Lee's Famous Recipe Franchisee Partners with Rock Band to Recruit Workers

Far Hills Development LLC, owners and operators of Lee’s Famous Recipe restaurants in the Greater Dayton market have partnered with local rock band Nightbeast, to recruit employees to their Quick Service Restaurants. Far Hills Development (FHD) and Nightbeast have produced a music video targeting potential employees in the Greater Dayton area.

The music video features members of the band working at Lee’s Famous Recipe restaurants with their original music as the soundtrack. The music video will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Dayton television. Potential applicants are asked to Direct Message “Lees Chicken Rocks” Facebook and Instagram pages to schedule an “audition” for employment.

FHD believes this local recruiting effort will stand out from what other restaurants in the market are doing to attract employees during the current staffing crisis that has impacted the quick-service restaurant industry.

The video is produced with :15, :30 and :60 versions to allow flexibility in usage across different marketing vehicles. FHD and Nightbeast have collaborated on prior initiatives featured on the Leesmiamivalley Facebook page.