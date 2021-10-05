Lee's Famous Recipe Kitchen Kicks Off Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken today announced the kickoff of its Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes, in partnership with Idahoan Mashed Potatoes.



The grand prize includes a trip for four complete with airfare and a 4-night stay at a world-class resort nestled in scenic Northern Idaho on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The resort, which is considered a top travel destination in the region, features upscale rooms with in-room service, a spa, pools, a marina, and a world-famous golf course with a floating green. One can also find multiple casual eateries, fine-dining cuisine, and nightlife options all within walking distance from the resort.

Eligible customers who purchase mashed potatoes and gravy at participating locations through the Lee’s Rewards mobile app or online at LeesFamousRecipe.com will automatically be entered to win. Those interested can also submit a no-purchase necessary entry by visiting LeesFamousRecipe.com/HelloIdaho. Lee’s Hello Idaho Vacation Giveaway began October 4th and ends October 29th, and the grand prize winner will be selected in November. Only one entry per person is allowed.