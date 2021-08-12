Lee's Sandwiches Launches Campaign to Assist COVID Victims in Saigon, Vietnam

Lee’s Sandwiches International, Inc., the world’s largest Bánh Mì chain, is mobilizing to assist COVID-19 victims in Saigon, where thousands of people have been severely affected.

By June 2021, Saigon had become the epicenter of the pandemic in Vietnam, with daily infected cases and deaths on the rise. As a result, Lee’s Sandwiches is running the campaign “Our Beloved Saigon” as a call for help from August 08, 2021 to August 15, 2021. The company will donate 100 percent of their sales from Lee’s Coffee products directly to the Vietnam Red Cross Society, a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in order to support recovery efforts.

Supporters are encouraged to participate by purchasing Lee’s Coffee products at participating Lee’s Sandwiches stores, on their websites: www.leescoffee.com and www.leesandwiches.com, or on their mobile app. In addition, monetary donations are kindly accepted without any purchase.

“On behalf of Lee's Sandwiches, I wholeheartedly wish those impacted by the virus a full recovery and good health. “Our Beloved Saigon” campaign is our effort to help Saigon recover and overcome this unprecedented pandemic, in the hope of bringing back normal life for Saigon." says Mr. Chieu Le, CEO of Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc.