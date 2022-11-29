The Legendary McDonald’s McGold Card is Now Up for Grabs

This December, McDonald’s is kicking off the holidays and inviting fans to celebrate the season.

Introducing: the SZN of Sharing, a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald’s App. From December 5-25, McDonald’s is bringing you (and your crew) daily deals on your favorite menu items, cozy-yet-cool merch drops, and even the chance to win the iconic McGold Card (iykyk).

Dreaming of a McGold Card Holiday

What would you do if you had a McGold Card aka free McDonald’s for life? Treat your work bestie to a morning McCafé coffee pick-me-up? Surprise your neighbors with mid-week McNuggets? Delight unsuspecting folks behind you in the Drive Thru with free dinner?

This holiday season, there’s only one way to find out. Starting December 5, every purchase using the McDonald's App gets you one step closer to scoring a card not just for you, but also three of your besties, too.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” says Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

Deck the Halls with McDonald’s Merch

For fans who want to spread holiday cheer all year round, a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives you access to two exclusive merch drops on December 7 and 14. The best part? The merch is perfect for you to enjoy with your squad – from hanging matching stockings to twinning in matching PJs.

The December 7 merch drop will include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring your favorite McDonald’s dipping sauces.

On December 14, in partnership with Diamond Supply Co., the McDonald’s merch drop will feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie and a beanie.

Cozy Up with Festive Food Deals

And of course, it’s not the holiday season without sharing your favorite food with your crew. You could buy a Big Mac or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and get one for free, score free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, or even grab a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger.