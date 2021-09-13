Lemonade Restaurant Giving Away Lemonade and Chef’s Bowls in September

Lemonade Restaurant, the California-based modern cafeteria known for its handcrafted lemonades and marketplace salads, bowls and sandwiches, is offering free lemonade and Chef’s Bowls this September at all of its company-owned restaurants. The brand is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Toluca Lake location.

Free lemonade week is September 13-19. Guests receive one free lemonade of their choice with the purchase of an entree, including Chef’s Bowls, Marketplace Bowls, Protein Bowls and Sandwiches. The offer is redeemable both online or in-restaurant with code FREELEM.

Hot on the heels of free lemonade week is Big Bowl Tuesday on September 28. Every Tuesday, Lemonade offers a select Chef’s Bowl for only $7. But on September 28, when guests purchase any Chef’s Bowl, they receive an additional one for free. The offer redemption code will be announced through the brand’s social and email channels the morning of September 28 and is redeemable online or in-restaurant.

Guests should follow Lemonade’s social channels (@lemonadela) or sign up to receive brand emails to stay up to date on these September offers.