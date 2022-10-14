Lemonade Restaurant to Launch New Fall Menu

Lemonade Restaurant, the California-based modern cafeteria known for its vibrant lemonades, Marketplace sides, Chef’s Bowls and handcrafted sandwiches, introduced its new fall menu on October 12.

As one of the most significant seasonal menu launches to date, Lemonade updated its Build-Your-Own (BYO) Protein Plate by adding seven new proteins and six new sauces for a fully customizable guest experience. The new way to BYO now consists of picking a base, a protein, a sauce and two sides.

“We’re engineering the menu to make the experience even better for our guests,” explains Chef Josh Chesterson, Lemonade’s director of culinary innovation. “Offering choices empowers our guests and, we hope, will move them to choose us with even more frequency.”

In addition to the Build-Your-Own Protein Plate update, Lemonade introduced two new Chef’s Bowls, two new hot sides and a new vegan handcrafted sandwich inspired by the warm flavors of fall.

The Sustainable Salmon Bowl features lightly grilled Atlantic salmon on a bed of rosemary sweet potato hash with a side of roasted veggies, crispy onions and a new lemon herb chimichurri sauce. The Comfort Bowl comes with a choice of overnight braised Angus beef or slow roasted pork paired with creamy mashed potatoes, crispy onions and a side of roasted veggies.

The Golden Cauliflower sandwich is a new vegan entree featuring roasted cauliflower, beefsteak tomatoes, pickled onions, arugula, almonds, golden raisins and vegan curry aioli built on Rockenwagner ciabatta.

To highlight seasonal produce changes, two new hot sides have been introduced to the menu. The Rosemary Sweet Potato Hash features roasted sweet potatoes, bell peppers, red onions and fresh rosemary. The roasted veggies are a colorful medley of cauliflower, broccoli, green beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions and bell peppers. Both sides are featured in the new Chef’s Bowls.

Along with the new fall releases, select items received seasonal updates. The Brussels Sprouts, Dates & Parmesan Marketplace side now features Medjool dates mixed with shaved Brussels sprouts, parmesan cheese and a sage white balsamic vinaigrette. The menu launch finished with the reintroduction of the seasonal Raspberry Mint Lemonade.

New Seasonal Items

Sustainable Salmon Bowl - sustainable Atlantic salmon, roasted veggies, crispy onions, lemon herb chimichurri, rosemary sweet potato hash ($15.95)

Comfort Bowl - choice of overnight braised Angus beef or slow roasted pork shoulder, creamy mashed potatoes, crispy onions, au jus, roasted veggies ($14.95)

Brussels Sprouts, Dates & Parmesan Marketplace Side - shaved Brussels sprouts, Medjool dates, parmesan cheese, sage white balsamic vinaigrette ($3.95)

Rosemary Sweet Potato Hash - roasted sweet potatoes, roasted bell peppers, red onions, fresh rosemary ($4.95)

Roasted Veggies - cauliflower, broccoli, green beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions, red & yellow bell peppers ($4.95)

Golden Cauliflower Sandwich - roasted cauliflower, beefsteak tomato, pickled onions, arugula, almonds, golden raisins, vegan curry aioli, Rockenwagner ciabatta ($10.95)

Raspberry Mint Lemonade - Lemon juice, water, cane sugar, muddled raspberries, mint, lemon ($3.95)

For additional information on the new menu or brand-level news, follow along on Instagram or register for the Lemonade loyalty program by downloading the app at the App Store or on Google Play.