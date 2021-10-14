Lemonade Restaurant Rolls Out New Winter Menu

Lemonade Restaurant, the California-based modern cafeteria known for its vibrant lemonades, Marketplace sides, Chef’s Bowls and handcrafted sandwiches, introduced its new winter menu yesterday.

Already famous for its colorful, seasonal and diverse array of Marketplace sides, Lemonade added two new offerings that pay homage to the cooler season.

The Sweet Potato, Mandarin & Pistachio Marketplace side features gently roasted sweet potatoes tossed with baby spinach, sliced mandarin orange, toasted pistachio and a citrusy pistachio vinaigrette. The Brussels Sprouts, Dates & Parmesan Marketplace side also features seasonal produce with its shaved Brussels sprouts mixed with Medjool dates, parmesan cheese and a sage white balsamic vinaigrette.

Along with the new winter items, select sandwiches also received enhancements. All are now built on fluffy yet crispy Rockenwagner Bakery ciabatta bread. The Turkey El Tijuana now features a new jalapeño escabeche from Sonoma Brinery. A fan favorite, the Roasted Turkey BLTA, formerly Roasted Turkey BLT, boasts a new nut-free basil pesto aioli now with added basil notes. And last but not least, the Herb Grilled Chicken is now the Chicken Pesto Mozzarella with added beefsteak tomatoes and nut-free basil pesto aioli.

Lemonade finished its winter menu with new heirloom red rice for Build-Your-Own Bowls as well as select Chef’s Bowls.

Chef Nate Weir, VP of Culinary, explains, "Sprouted red rice checks all the boxes we aspire to for Lemonade: Beautifully vibrant in color, packed with health benefits, California-grown and, best of all, tasty!"

New Seasonal Items

Sweet Potato, Mandarin & Pistachio Marketplace Side - roasted sweet potato, baby spinach, mandarin orange, toasted pistachio, pistachio vinaigrette ($3.95)

Brussels Sprouts, Dates & Parmesan Marketplace Side - shaved Brussels sprouts, Medjool date, parmesan cheese, sage white balsamic vinaigrette ($3.95)

Turkey El Tijuana Sandwich - roasted all-natural turkey breast, Sonoma Brinery jalapeño escabeche, jicama, cotija, avocado, green jalapeño aioli, Rockenwagner ciabatta ($10.95)

Roasted Turkey BLTA Sandwich - roasted all-natural turkey breast, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, arugula, beefsteak tomato, nut-free basil pesto aioli, Rockenwagner ciabatta ($10.95)

Chicken Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich - antibiotic-free grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh basil, nut-free basil pesto aioli, beefsteak tomato, arugula, Rockenwagner ciabatta ($10.95)

