Lennys Grill and Subs Launches Two Limited-Time Promotions

Lennys Grill and Subs has launched two new limited-time only sub promotions to feature both a deli and grilled sub through Feb. 12, 2023.

Its new deli feature is a Chicken Bacon Ranch sub, loaded with freshly sliced oven-roasted deli chicken, Provolone cheese, crispy hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and topped with a zesty and creamy ranch dressing served on a fresh baked white or wheat roll starting at $6.39.

Lennys’ grilled feature is a classic, savory Chicken Cordon Bleu, made with grilled, oven-roasted deli chicken, grilled ham, melted Swiss American Cheese, topped with tangy honey mustard dressing, and piled high on a freshly baked white or wheat roll starting at $6.79.

“As research shows that our guests almost equally crave both our fresh deli and grilled-to-order subs, we are offering two new limited-time only promotions through this holiday season. And with transaction frequency showing that many of our guests visit more than once per week, this gives them an opportunity to deviate from their favorite go-to sub and try delicious new flavors. Additionally, it may entice some new customers to try Lennys with the well-loved Chicken Bacon Ranch flavor combination, as well as a classic, savory grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu, which is the ultimate comfort food.” says Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff.

Lennys will also be featuring a popular Southern classic dessert flavor with a decadent Red Velvet Cookie during this promotion timeframe, starting at $1.59.

Both limited-time subs will be available at all locations.