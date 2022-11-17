Lennys Grill and Subs Sees Double-Digit Sales Increases in Q3

Lennys Grill and Subs reports a same-store sales increase of 12.8% in the third quarter of its fiscal year.

Known for its handcrafted premium deli subs and grilled-to-order Cheesesteaks, Lennys also reports that despite an overall industry decline in traffic, its year-over-year transactions are up.

The Memphis-based brand attributes strong sales and increased traffic to an omnichannel marketing strategy, a robust campaign focus to drive its loyalty app rewards program sign-ups and repeat transactions, as well as adding additional resources to identify gaps and enhance operational efficiencies for its restaurants.

Additionally, Lennys has made strategic investments in technology partnerships to boost off-premise sales and streamline third-party delivery, resulting in 37% of its total sales to date—an increase of 270% over the past three years.

“We know that our focus needs to be on not only providing our customers with the highest quality products and exceptional service, but to also position our business and franchisees for success as consumer habits shift. We are dedicated to keeping our pulse on trends and identifying solutions that position Lennys to meet evolving consumer needs.” says President Elias Moaikel.

“Our restaurants have been revered by guests as their go-to neighborhood sub shop for exceptional dine-in experiences for many years, however, with the shift toward online ordering and delivery preferences, we have had adjust and refine our strategy to meet these needs, and it has proven to be beneficial.”

Lennys restaurants’ AUV has jumped 48% since being purchased by GOSH Enterprises in 2019. Its solid sales and future-focused business plan has attracted additional franchisees to expand the brand into several new markets in 2023, including the Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio regions.