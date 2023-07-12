Lennys Grill & Subs Adds Cheddar Bread to its Lineup for Limited Time

Lennys Grill & Subs is adding Cheddar Bread to its fresh-baked bread selections for a limited time only through September 30, 2023.

Cheddar Bread is available for an additional $0.49 on any size sandwich.

Made fresh daily in stores, White roll dough is topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and Oregano and baked until golden brown.

“Cheddar Bread has been one of our most popular limited-time promotions, and our guests have encouraged us to bring it back. It’s a nice addition to the menu, as it maintains the integrity of the flavors of the subs that our guests crave, as the Cheddar cheese and Oregano is subtle yet takes the flavor up a notch on all our fresh deli or grilled subs without overpowering the meats, cheeses, or fresh toppings,” says Marketing and Communications Director Ranee Huff.

Cheddar Bread is available at all locations.