    Lennys Grill & Subs Brings Back Tuna Salad Sub for Limited Time

    Industry News | February 14, 2022
    Lennys Tuna Salad Sub.
    Lennys Grill & Subs
    The Tuna Salad Sub can be purchased starting at $5.99.

    Lennys Grill & Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs, is bringing back its Tuna Salad Sub for a limited time only.   

    A customer favorite, the Tuna Salad is handmade fresh daily, with white Albacore tuna and sweet pickle relish, and topped with Provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato with a choice of freshly baked white or wheat bread.

    Starting Feb. 14, the Tuna Salad Sub can be purchased starting at $5.99 at all Lennys locations through April 24.    

    “The Tuna Salad is a legacy menu item and has always been a well-loved sub,” says Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff. “Its fresh, savory flavor with a hint of sweet from the relish comes from being handmade with quality ingredients and is a perfect sub going into Springtime as a lighter, meatless option. And it’s a familiar, simple comfort food that we strive to offer our customers as their neighborhood sandwich shop.”

    Lennys will also be introducing a new Peanut Butter cookie, available only during this limited time as well.  

