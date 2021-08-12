Lennys Grill & Subs Debuts First Walmart Location

Handcrafted premium deli subs restaurant franchisor Lennys Grill & Subs has opened its first Walmart location in its hometown of Memphis.

This restaurant opening marks the first for the brand since being acquired by GOSH Enterprises, Inc, parent company of Charleys Philly Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill, in 2019.

Lennys is slated to open 10 new locations within the next year.

Since the acquisition, Lennys has been investing time evaluating and refining its menu, operating systems and procedures, and development plans. The brand has seen impressive same store sales increases in the mid-to-high double digits. The business refinement and positive sales has put the green light on its future development plans.

“The first year after the acquisition was really a time to hit the pause button on development, and instead put our focus on understanding and refining the brand at the start and developing our business strategies and goals,” said Lennys Grill & Subs President Elias Moaikel.

“We felt we owed it to our franchisees to optimize the business to set them up for success. We learned a lot in the process, and feel we have a solid foundation for growth, which is exciting.” says Elias Moaikel, President of Lennys Grill & Subs.

The brand currently has more than 70 locations in 14 states in the southern United States.