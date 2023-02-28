Lennys Grill & Subs Features Value Limited-Time Offer with Chicken Philly Combo

Lennys Grill & Subs is featuring a value promotion with its Chicken Philly Combo offer for a limited-time only through May 28, 2023.

For $8.99, customers receive a choice of any 7.5” medium-sized Chicken Philly on freshly baked white or wheat bread, choice of chips, and a regular-sized fountain drink.

The promotion features the Chicken Philly and Buffalo Chicken Philly subs, both of which are loaded with grilled chicken, grilled onions, and melted Provolone cheese. The Buffalo Chicken Philly adds a mild Buffalo sauce with a slight kick of heat.

“Over the past few years, we’ve consistently launched new flavor features for our limited-time promotions. While we’ve had success with our variety of promotional flavors, the voice of the customer remains a top priority for us. We are listening to our guests who are feeling the impact of the current economic climate with the rising cost of goods across all industries and are asking for value,” says Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff.

“As such, we are offering two of our most popular grilled sandwiches, the Chicken Philly and Buffalo Chicken Philly, as a value priced combo meal.”

Lennys is also launching a new cookie flavor for chocolate lovers during this time to expand its dessert options. Starting at $1.59, the new Double Chocolate Chip is a chocolate cookie with chocolate chips.

The limited-time promotion is available at all locations.