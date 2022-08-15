Lennys Grill & Subs Introduces Spicy Fajita Chicken Sandwich

Lennys Grill & Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs and grilled-to-order Cheesesteaks, introduces its new Spicy Fajita Chicken Sandwich starting Aug.15, 2022 for a limited-time only.

Lennys’ Spicy Fajita Chicken Sandwich features Tex-Mex seasoned grilled chicken, grilled green peppers and onions, creamy Provolone cheese, and is topped with fiery jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and a spicy Southwest sauce on fresh-baked white or wheat bread.

Starting at $6.99, this flavorful sandwich is available at all Lennys locations through Oct. 30, 2022.

Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff says, “Our newest offering was created for customers who like to kick it up a notch with their subs. The bold seasonings in the grilled chicken, fiery jalapenos, and the spicy Southwest sauce drizzled on top creates a very flavorful sandwich. The love that our customers have for our popular Hot Pepper Relish inspired us to create another menu offering that appeals to those who love something spicy. Fajitas have a broad appeal, and we translated that into a sandwich with a little extra spicy flavor combination.”

Lennys will also be offering a new cookie to its dessert offerings during this limited-time, made with semi-sweet chocolate pieces in a candy-coated shell.