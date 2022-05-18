Lennys Grill & Subs Launches LTO Cubano Sub

Lennys Grill & Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs, is grilling up its new Cubano Sub for a limited time only.

Lennys is putting its twist on the traditional Cuban sandwich with freshly baked white or wheat sub roll loaded with grilled ham, hickory smoked bacon, melted Swiss American, and topped with pickles and a tangy combination of mustard and mayo.

Starting May 16, the Cubano Sub can be purchased starting at $6.29 at all Lennys locations through July 24.

“Our spin on the popular sandwich isn’t too far off from a traditional Cuban sandwich. It keeps the integrity of the flavors with all-natural ham, a tangy mustard sauce and a zing from the pickles,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff. “It’s enough variation from our daily menu to appeal to our guests who may be looking for something new to try, while continuing to be simple comfort food that our guests expect from us as their neighborhood sandwich shop.”

Lennys will also be continuing to offer its Peanut Butter cookie during this limited time as well.