Lennys Grill & Subs to Offer Triple Rewards Points on National Cheesesteak Day

Lennys Grill and Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs and authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is celebrating its best-selling sandwich on National Cheesesteak Day March 24 by gifting rewards points.

Rewards members will receive triple points for any purchase made on March 24.

“The Philly Cheesesteak has always been a customer favorite at Lennys. It is America’s most iconic sandwich and a legacy item that has been a staple on our menu since our first store opened in 1998,” says Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff.

“However, while the Philly is still a top-selling sandwich, our menu has evolved into a broad offering to accommodate any dietary need as well as variety of flavor options. As such, in celebrating National Cheesesteak Day, we want to include all purchases to reward our customers for dining at Lennys on March 24.”

Lennys Rewards program members earn points for every purchase, which are redeemable for free food.