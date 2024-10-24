Lenny’s Grill & Subs and Botrista are joining forces to bring a refreshing new beverage experience to sandwich lovers nationwide. This partnership introduces Botrista’s innovative drink lineup to Lenny’s menu, featuring trendy Bobachillers and Frosted Lemonades. To celebrate this new collaboration and Lenny’s Day on October 25th, customers can participate in a special celebration while enjoying these exciting new drink options.

The partnership allows Lenny’s Grill & Subs to offer a range of craveable drinks that perfectly complement their famous Philly Cheesesteaks among other exciting subs like the Reaper, Mile High Turkey, and Italian. Guests can now enjoy refreshing craft beverages such as popular frosted lemonades and BobaChillers™. Created with quality ingredients and finished with popping boba, these can add a fun twist to their usual sub order!

We’re thrilled to introduce these new premium drink options to our menu,” said Joe Unger, President and COO at Lenny’s Grill & Subs. “These innovative beverages not only enhance our customers’ dining experience but also showcase our commitment to staying on-trend and meeting our guests’ evolving tastes.

The new drink menu features a variety of flavors, with Bobachillers™ and Frosted Lemonades taking center stage. These drinks incorporate trending flavors and the popular popping boba, offering a unique and delightful sensory experience with every sip.

“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Lenny’s Subs for Lenny’s Day!” said Molly Locke, Director of Partnership Marketing for Botrista. “Our Frosted Lemonades and BobaChillers™ are the perfect match for their delicious subs and chips. This collaboration not only enhances Lenny’s experience but also brings the community together in a celebration of Tasty Togetherhood!”

To gather the community in support of Lenny’s Day on October 25th and the launch of these new beverages, Lenny’s Grill & Subs is hosting a special event for its loyal customers and local neighborhoods. Guests can buy any sub for just $3.99 with the purchase of a drink!

If you’re looking for freshly-crafted frozen lemonades, BobaChillers™, flavorful subs and more – visit any of the Lenny’s locations on October 25th to join in the neighborhood celebration. For more details on Lenny’s Day activities and the new beverage offerings, follow @LennysSubs on social media.