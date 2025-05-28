This summer, Levain Bakery is scooping up fun with ‘Levain à la mode’, a delicious new offering available for a limited time. For the first time in its 30-year history, Levain is partnering with local ice cream shops across all seven of its markets to serve premium scoops alongside its iconic six-ounce cookies—putting a hometown twist on the classic cookie-and-cream combination for a next-level summer treat.

Levain Bakery will debut the ice cream offering at its Wainscott location in the Hamptons on May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, followed by the nationwide rollout on Friday, May 30. Each local partner brings their own twist on classic vanilla, crafted to pair perfectly with any of Levain’s cookies. Local ice cream partners include:

John’s Drive-In, whose homemade, daily-churned flavors have been a Montauk classic for generations, will feature their fan-favorite French Vanilla flavor. New York City : Caffè Panna, an Italian-inspired ice cream shop serving daily-changing flavors in Gramercy Park and Brooklyn, will offer freshly-churned vanilla ice cream with Heilala vanilla beans and Trapani sea salt.

: Caffè Panna, an Italian-inspired ice cream shop serving daily-changing flavors in Gramercy Park and Brooklyn, will offer freshly-churned vanilla ice cream with Heilala vanilla beans and Trapani sea salt. Los Angeles : Wanderlust Creamery, the artisanal, travel-inspired ice cream based in Southern California, will offer Wanderlust Vanilla, featuring grass-fed custard ice cream studded with vanilla beans from all over the world, providing a symphony of flavor and depth.

: Wanderlust Creamery, the artisanal, travel-inspired ice cream based in Southern California, will offer Wanderlust Vanilla, featuring grass-fed custard ice cream studded with vanilla beans from all over the world, providing a symphony of flavor and depth. Washington, DC and Bethesda : Dolcezza, the seasonal, small-batch gelato maker based in the nation’s capital, will offer its beloved Vanilla Bean gelato, made with fair trade vanilla beans from small farms in Papua New Guinea.

: Dolcezza, the seasonal, small-batch gelato maker based in the nation’s capital, will offer its beloved Vanilla Bean gelato, made with fair trade vanilla beans from small farms in Papua New Guinea. Chicago : Pretty Cool Ice Cream, a handmade ice cream company proudly rooted in the Windy City offering nostalgic novelties and playful flavors, will feature an exclusive Toasted Vanilla Bean ice cream.

: Pretty Cool Ice Cream, a handmade ice cream company proudly rooted in the Windy City offering nostalgic novelties and playful flavors, will feature an exclusive Toasted Vanilla Bean ice cream. Boston : J.P. Licks, a longtime Boston favorite that has been serving handcrafted ice cream since 1981, will feature its classic Vanilla, the perfect marriage of pure sweet cream and bourbon vanilla with a distinctive taste that embodies elegance and sophistication.

: J.P. Licks, a longtime Boston favorite that has been serving handcrafted ice cream since 1981, will feature its classic Vanilla, the perfect marriage of pure sweet cream and bourbon vanilla with a distinctive taste that embodies elegance and sophistication. Philadelphia: Milk Jawn, a Philly-style ice cream made in small batches with local dairy, will feature its classic Double-Fold Vanilla, offering customers a smooth, rich flavor profile.

“There is no sweeter pairing than cookies and ice cream, and no better time to bring them together than during our 30th anniversary year,” said John Maguire, CEO of Levain Bakery. “We’re thrilled to partner with such incredible local ice cream makers to bring something extra special to our neighborhood bakeries this summer. Ice cream has long been one of the most requested treats from our customers. This collaboration is a fun, nostalgic way to surprise and delight them, while continuing to celebrate the community spirit and love of sweets that’s defined Levain since 1995.”

Adding to the excitement, Levain will also bring back a seasonal fan favorite cookie, Rocky Road. Loaded with dark chocolate, crunchy almonds, and gooey marshmallows, the decadent cookie is made for summer – and even better when served “à la mode.” Rocky Road will be available online and in all bakeries starting June 16.

Levain will offer Cookies à la Mode throughout the summer for $10.50, including one cookie and one scoop of ice cream. Stay tuned for plenty of delicious surprises and deals along the way.