Liberty Cold, West Liberty Foods Named to Food Logistics' List of Top Green Providers

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, has named Liberty Cold and West Liberty Foods to the 2021 Top Green Providers.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”

“Our Sustainability team is in the midst of several initiatives including reducing GHGs and water consumption, and honing in on our zero-waste goal,” says Brandon Achen, President of West Liberty Foods. “I cannot be more proud of the team for leading the progress we’ve made in the name of sustainability."

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.