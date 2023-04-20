Liifer Technologies and Virtual Dining Concepts Partner on Gaming Orders

Liifer Technologies and Virtual Dining Concepts announced they are teaming up to allow users to instantly order MrBeast Burger directly within video games.

Liifer’s food ordering app for PC and Xbox consoles now includes all 1,500+ MrBeast Burger locations in the US and Canada and is supported within over 1,000 different video game titles. To kick off the partnership, MrBeast Burger orders through the Liifer app will be free of delivery charges for a limited time.

“Gamers don’t want to interrupt a gaming session to fumble about with a separate phone or computer app—they want to order their food instantly without having to stop playing,” says Louis-Philippe Ostiguy, Founder and Chief Gaming Officer at Liifer, “This is a real win for gamers; not only can they now order directly in-game, but they also get free delivery on MrBeast Burger orders as part of this introduction.”

The Liifer app and platform uses keyboard hotkeys and controller buttons to instantly bring chosen food menu items to the forefront of most popular game titles, allowing users to place real orders in seconds without stepping away from their game.

“MrBeast Burger is increasingly popular with gamers, especially after MrBeast was included in Epic Game’s Fortnite in December,” says Stephanie Sollers, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts, “Being able to order MrBeast Burger within Fortnite and other games is the next logical step in making this brand even more accessible to gaming audiences, and it’s an organic integration that works perfectly for our brand.”

Once an order is placed, Liifer automatically finds the cheapest delivery service without adding any additional fees, allowing users to save both time and money while staying focused on their game.