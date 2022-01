LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is keeping things fresh in 2022 with the addition of a unique twist on a trendy South Florida dish: Beef Taco Empanadas.

Served with avocado ranch and fried to perfection, the empanadas are stuffed with LIME’s signature ground beef, freshly made Pico de Gallo and cheddar jack cheese. Each order will be served with two empanadas for $5.