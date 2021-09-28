LIME Fresh Mexican Grill to Open Location in Orlando, Florida

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill has announced it will open a new location in mid-2022 at FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is a premium, fast-casual restaurant that combines a culture of excellence with flavor-packed ingredients to create fresh, Mexican-inspired food.

Since the opening of its first South Beach restaurant in 2004, LIME has built a robust, loyal following across South Florida with 14 locations in the tri-county area. The brand debuted a new prototype in Central Florida last year, which includes a full bar with specialty cocktails and an innovative menu highlighted by the Carne Asada Burrito, Portobello Tacos, Beef Taco Empanadas, Churro Bites, and more. The new prototype will serve as the inspiration for LIME at FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center.

“We’re honored to be a part of FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center as it will further enhance our Orlando presence and introduce visitors from around the world to LIME,” says Vinay Rama, CEO of Mandala Holdings, which owns and operates the LIME Fresh brand. “It’s a privilege to be selected for this fantastic new center and we look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences there.”