Lime Fresh Mexican Grill has partnered with the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to bring its bold, fresh flavors to Amerant Bank Arena. Now located in Section 127, the Lime Fresh concession stand offers fans a taste of its locally sourced, made-in-house Mexican cuisine, delivering signature quality and vibrant energy at every game, concert, and event.

Fans can look forward to game day essentials like Chips paired with a choice of house-made salsa, creamy guacamole, or signature queso—perfect for solo snacking during the action or sharing with friends. For heartier options, enjoy Flautas with grilled chicken, corn and black bean salsa, and avocado ranch, or Nachos loaded with signature queso, lime crema, and guacamole. The fan-favorite 4Rivers Smoked Pork Tacos, topped with guava BBQ sauce and pickled red onions, will also make its debut. The menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarian options like the flavorful Cheesy Portobello Empanadas, featuring grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers, shredded cheeses, and chipotle ranch. To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in Key Lime Pie or bite-sized Churro Bites, ensuring something for every craving.

“Partnering with the Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena is an incredible opportunity to share our passion for fresh, locally sourced Mexican food with an even larger audience,” said Patrick Fore, chief executive officer of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. “We’re excited to connect with Panthers fans and continue our mission to deliver amazing food and good vibes as we relaunch our franchise sales program for nationwide growth.”

This partnership also launches “Territory Thursdays,” a new weekly in-store promotion offering 25% off orders every Thursday to guests wearing Florida Panthers gear to unlock the deal at participating Lime Fresh locations. Located in Sunrise, Amerant Bank Arena is Florida’s largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home to the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, the venue hosts major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE and more.

Founded in 2004 on South Beach, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill has become a beloved brand across Florida, known for its from-scratch menu, vibrant flavors, and fresh approach to fast-casual dining. The company prides itself on never using freezers or microwaves, ensuring that every dish is made-to-order and every salsa is prepared in-house.

With this partnership, Lime Fresh continues its expansion, operating 12 locations across South and Central Florida. Its alignment with the Panthers not only enhances the fan experience at the arena but also deepens its ties to the local community.