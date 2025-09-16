LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, the South Beach–born fast-casual brand known for its high-quality, made-in-house Mexican cuisine and a fiercely loyal following, announced the relaunch of its franchise program for nationwide growth. With expansion already underway and limited territories available, LIME is inviting growth-minded franchisees to join this next wave now. This exciting next chapter in LIME’s evolution centers on the debut of “LIME 2.0,” a modern, scalable model designed for growth-minded franchisees eager to bring the brand’s craveable, bold flavors and full-service bar program to new markets.

Originally launched in 2004 on Alton Road in Miami, LIME has built a reputation for serving fresh, made-to-order food with a side of good vibes. Now operating 10 locations across Florida, the brand is tapping into its South Beach heritage and more than two decades of devoted fans to fuel an aggressive Southeast growth strategy, with additional states already on the horizon.

“When we created ‘LIME 2.0,’ we started with our roots,” said Patrick Fore, CEO of LIME Fresh Mexican Grill. “We’ve elevated what guests already love – vibrant Miami energy, fresh-made food and a heart for hospitality – with an enhanced bar program, refreshed interiors and a scalable model. This is the future of fast casual, and we’re excited to welcome new partners.”

The LIME 2.0 format brings an energetic twist to the beloved brand with a bar-forward layout, fresh-squeezed margaritas, handcrafted Miami-inspired cocktails and an expanded beer and wine selection, ideal for catching a game on one of many TVs. Each location is designed with eco-conscious materials, mood-driven lighting and black-and-white photo prints capturing the spirit of Miami’s street culture. With flexible footprints and strong franchisee support, LIME is poised for Southeast expansion and beyond, actively identifying prime markets in South Florida (including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward Counties), Central Florida (including Orlando), and the Gulf Coast region (including Tampa). To accelerate this next phase of growth, LIME Fresh is offering exclusive incentives and specialized support for military veterans and early franchise partners with multi-unit or multi-brand experience in select markets.

In early 2025, LIME Fresh rolled out a new menu, refreshing the guest experience while staying true to its made-from-scratch commitment. Twelve new items debuted, including the award-winning Mahi Mahi Tacos, which won the Chef Showdown’s Battle Taco at the 2024 South Beach Seafood Festival and earned praise from Chef Robert Irvine. Another highlight, the Bim Bim Fajita, arrives sizzling hot, adding tableside flair.

Adding to the excitement, LIME Fresh introduced its first pizza category with two limited-time menu items that showcase the brand’s dedication to vibrant flavor combinations, and a no-shortcuts style. The crisp, stone-fired flatbreads, Tabañero Hot Honey Chicken and Panthers Pizza, perfectly embody the brand’s dedication to innovation and culinary craftsmanship. Coinciding with the launch, all locations introduced a co-branded Tabañero hot sauce bar, reinforcing LIME Fresh’s commitment to partnerships with Florida-based, community-focused brands.

The relaunch builds on LIME Fresh’s recent momentum, including the opening of a concession location at Amerant Bank Arena, home of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, and multiple industry accolades, such as “Best Fast Casual” by Aventura Magazine, “Best Mexican” by The Guide to Florida’s Best of Florida 2025, and silver honors for “Best Margaritas” and “Best Mexican” in The Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade Favorites. Backed by EverFresh Endeavors since 2016, LIME Fresh has streamlined operations, refreshed its brand and developed a franchise system designed for success, offering hands-on support for franchisees from real estate selection to grand opening marketing.

“Whether serving guests at a major arena or a bustling neighborhood, people come to LIME for its fun energy, welcoming atmosphere and craveworthy flavors,” Fore said. “That spirit is at the heart of LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, and we’re proud to welcome franchise partners who share that passion and want to bring our fresh, vibrant experience to their communities. Territories are moving quickly as we expand beyond Florida into the Southeast — and the window to secure prime locations is now.”