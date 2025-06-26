Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is serving up something unexpected this summer: pizza. Starting July 1, the beloved Florida-born fast-casual brand will introduce its first-ever Mexican pizza category, bringing two limited-time menu items to the table that underscore Lime Fresh’s commitment to fresh ingredients, vibrant flavor combinations, and a no-shortcuts style. The debut also marks the launch of a new hot sauce bar collaboration with Tabañero and the return of Lime Fresh’s fan-favorite ‘Merica Margarita, back just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

While Lime Fresh is best known for its tacos, bowls, salads, and made-from-scratch salsas, the new pizzas mark a playful evolution for the menu, without sacrificing the brand’s signature “no freezers, no microwave” approach. Lime is reimagining Mexican pizza of the past with an elevated take on the throwback, from the crisp, stone-fired flatbread base to the layers of fresh, high-quality ingredients that reflect the brand’s from-scratch ethos. Tabañero Hot Honey Chicken layers housemade roja, mixed cheese, grilled Tabañero hot honey chicken, pickled onions, avocado ranch, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro for a spicy-sweet punch. Lime’s partnership with the Florida Panthers brings an exciting new flavor with the Panthers Pizza, a nod to their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2024 and 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena. It offers a more traditional take, topped with roja, mixed cheese, choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, lime crema, shredded romaine, cotija, and cilantro. Available through September 29, one pizza and a soft drink is just $13.99.

Coinciding with the introduction of the Tabañero Hot Honey Chicken pizza and as part of an expanded partnership with fellow Florida-based brand Tabañero, all Lime Fresh locations will debut a new co-branded hot sauce bar in July. The bar will spotlight a variety of flavors from the Tabañero lineup, including favorites like Garlic Habañero, Key Lime, XXX, and the all-new Bourbon Peach, in addition to the Original and Extra Hot offerings.

The collaboration reflects Lime Fresh’s ongoing commitment to partnering with like-minded brands that share its Florida roots and community-focused values.

Rounding out the summer lineup is the return of the wildly popular ‘Merica Margarita, a festive red, white, and blue frozen cocktail layered with berry, lime, and blue raspberry. All of Lime Fresh’s award-winning frozen margaritas will be available for $10 throughout July, and just $7.04 on Friday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day. The promotion is valid for dine-in and takeout for guests 21 and up.

With its first-ever Mexican pizzas, all-new hot sauce experience, and signature sips that toast to summer, Lime Fresh is continuing to innovate while staying true to the quality, freshness, and good vibes that have made it a local staple.