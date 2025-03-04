Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is turning up the heat with a bold new menu that redefines fresh, flavor-packed fast-casual dining. More than just a menu update, this launch is part of an exciting wave of changes rolling out across the brand—bringing fresh energy to the guest experience while staying true to Lime Fresh’s commitment to made-from-scratch ingredients. Under the banner of “The Zest Is Yet to Come,” the brand continues to introduce innovative takes on Mexican street food, blending vibrant flavors with unexpected twists.

With 12 locations across Florida including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orlando, Lime Fresh continues to grow while sticking to its no-freezers, no-microwaves promise. The latest menu rollout follows its expansion into Amerant Bank Arena, home of the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, bringing its signature house-made Mexican cuisine to game-day fans and beyond.

The refreshed lineup features four appetizers, three new quesadillas, and the latest addition to Lime Fresh’s taco selection. Leading the way are the award-winning Mahi Mahi Tacos, which earned top honors at the 2024 South Beach Seafood Festival’s “Battle Taco” competition and received Chef Robert Irvine’s seal of approval. Each taco showcases line-caught mahi mahi, a crisp cabbage mix, tomatillo ranch, pickled red cabbage, and mint. Guests can customize their tacos by choosing grilled or fried, served on a choice of flour, hard corn, wheat, or soft corn tortillas.

Starters include Chicken Empanadas, packed with grilled chicken, sweet peppers, scallions, shredded cheeses, and avocado ranch, and Portobello Empanadas, stuffed with grilled portobello, onions, poblanos, shredded cheeses, and chipotle ranch. Other highlights include Lime’s version of Elote Street Corn, featuring roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, tomatillo ranch or lime crema, crumbled tortilla chips, pico de gallo, and cilantro, plus loaded Nachos with LIME-seasoned tortilla chips, black beans, queso, lime crema, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro, with protein upgrades available.

The expanded quesadilla lineup includes three cotija cheese-topped choices including a Vegetarian Quesadilla with grilled portobello, sautéed poblanos, shredded cheeses, black beans, and tomatillo ranch; the Carne Asada Quesadilla featuring grilled skirt steak, shredded cheeses, black beans, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, and smoky kimchi aioli, and a Classic Quesadilla with grilled chicken or ground beef, shredded cheeses, black beans, and lime crema. These additions join the BBQ Shrimp Quesadilla, rounding out a lineup of bold, satisfying flavors—giving you even more ways to turn up the heat at LIME Fresh. The new Smoky Chipotle Caesar Salad gives a lunchtime classic a fiery twist, balancing sweet and smoky flavors with crispy tortilla strips and pickled sweet peppers. The Chopped Salad delivers a fresh, crunchy bite, packed with vibrant veggies, citrus vinaigrette, and a hint of mint for the ultimate refreshing finish. For those craving something more theatrical the Bim Bim Fajita arrives sizzling to the table, turning every meal into a show. Featuring crispy citrus jasmine rice, grilled peppers, house-made kimchi, and a signature LIME toban sauce, this dish is a sweet, savory, and umami-packed experience that engages all the senses.

“This is an exciting milestone for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill,” said Patrick Fore, Chief Executive Officer of Lime Fresh. “After laying the groundwork throughout 2023 and 2024, we’re kicking off the year with the most significant menu updates in our history. With an expanded lineup of bold, fresh flavors and a reinvigorated guest experience, we’re building on our momentum while staying true to what makes Lime Fresh special—made-from-scratch ingredients, vibrant energy, and a commitment to delivering crave-worthy Mexican inspired items with our hometown Miami Vibe.”

Beyond the menu, guests will experience a more vibrant Lime Fresh. As part of the brand’s refresh, the restaurant’s interiors have been updated with a completely reimagined color palette designed to bring the outdoors in, and bold murals where space allows. Neon slogans add a playful, photo-worthy touch, while updated seating, including colored chairs, creates a cohesive, welcoming environment. These updates mirror the evolution of the menu—a focus on fresh, vibrant, and relevant choices—creating a space that feels just as inviting and dynamic as the flavors served.