Lincoln Launches New Midsize Conveyor Oven, The Lincoln 2424 Aperion Impinger

Lincoln, a leading Welbilt brand of commercial cooking equipment, launches its new high performance midsize conveyor oven: The Lincoln 2424 Aperion Impinger. This unique product is brimming with features designed to maximise efficiency without ever compromising on the quality Lincoln is renowned for.

The Lincoln 2424 Aperion Impinger is Lincoln’s fastest cooking oven, thanks to its dual blower motors and higher output elements, which help to reduce cook times by up to 20% versus traditional impingement ovens.

Independent top and bottom air control means it is easy to set air flow, eliminating the need for different finger configurations to optimize cook performance.

Safety is key with this product. The front location of easy-to-use, intuitive touch controls means there is no need to reach across a hot conveyor to re-program a recipe.

And say goodbye to the frustrations of cleaning hard-to-reach areas - the Lincoln 2424 Aperion Impinger has an exclusive hinged, removable front door, making it easy to remove the conveyor and standardized, 2 piece finger components.

The 2 year parts and labor warranty backed by 40 years of Lincoln reliability allows you the peace of mind to focus on what matters in your business.

In addition, the 24" x 24" cooking area means a high capacity in a compact footprint. Not only that, but this oven is electric and ventless, as built-in catalysts allow for ventless, single oven operation.

The Lincoln Aperion will debut at the International Pizza Expo Show on August 17-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Welbilt booth #947.