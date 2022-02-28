Lion’s Choice and GiftAMeal Provide 20,000 Meals

Roaring to give back? Lion’s Choice has you covered.

For the last year, the quick-service roast beef chain has been serving their sandwiches with a heaping helping of good on the side: the opportunity for their customers to make a difference locally, just by taking a photo.

After just 12 months, over 20,000 meals have been provided through the company’s partnership with GiftAMeal, a free app that donates a meal locally each time a guest takes a photo of their order from a partner restaurant.

To celebrate this milestone, Lion’s Choice is doing something special: From Wednesday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 8, every photo taken on the GiftAMeal app will provide DOUBLE the meals. And as a special “thank you,” each guest taking a Lion’s Choice photo through GiftAMeal during this promotion will receive a digital voucher for a free order of Natural-Cut Fries on their next visit. The voucher will be sent on Wednesday, March 9 and is redeemable until Tuesday, March 15.

“Since we opened our doors in 1967, our guests have known that we’re committed to not only serving ridiculous good food but also creating lasting impact in the communities we serve — it’s an essential part of who we are,” says Michael Kupstas, CEO and President of Lion’s Choice. “With GiftAMeal, it’s been remarkable to see guests of all ages get involved so quickly and easily to create a tremendous impact, one photo at a time. It is heart-warming to see all the terrific photos our guests take, and how they choose to share these special moments with their loved ones and friends.”

The promotion is available at all Lion’s Choice locations. Individuals interested in participating can download the free GiftAMeal app at giftameal.com/download, select their Lion’s Choice location, and provide meals locally by taking a photo of their food, drink, or receipt.

For each photo taken or shared through the app, 1.2lbs of healthy groceries are distributed through food banks such as Operation Food Search (in St. Louis) and Harvesters – Community Food Network (in Kansas City).

“Lion’s Choice has been an incredible partner in the effort to heal childhood hunger,” says GiftAMeal Founder & CEO Andrew Glantz. “Twenty thousand meals already. Their customers have really knocked it out of the park. That’s a lot of local families having their lives changed for the better. All thanks to Lion’s Choice.”