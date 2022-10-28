Lion's Choice to Give Away Free Sandwiches to Military Veterans

Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based family of restaurants, known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard, celebrates Veterans Day on Friday, November 11 with a free original roast beef sandwich for active-and-retired-members of the armed forces.

While there, veterans can also take advantage of the standing 20% discount offered daily for veterans and active-duty military. Guests can request their free sandwich and additional discount at check-out by stating they are a veteran or showing a valid ID.