Lion's Choice Lines Up Limited-Time Deals for National Teacher's Day and National Nurses Week

Lion's Choice, the St. Louis-based family of restaurants known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard celebrates National Teacher Day on Tuesday, May 2 and National Nurses Week from May 6 - May 12th with limited time deals and specials to show these inspiring members of our community the appreciation they deserve.

Lion’s Choice offerings for National Teachers Day & National Nurses week are below:

National Teacher Day (Tuesday, May 2): On Tuesday, May 2nd, Lion’s Choice is offering free concretes to educators who show a valid school ID.





But the love for educators doesn’t stop at free concretes. Lion’s Choice is also hosting a social media contest giveaway, and one school will win a free catered lunch from the Lion’s Choice food truck for the entire faculty. Nominate a school you love by commenting the school’s name on Lion’s Choice’s Instagram post shared to the brand’s feed between Tuesday, April 18th - Thursday, April 27th. Lion’s Choice will announce the winning school via Instagram on Friday, April 28th.