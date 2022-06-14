Lion’s Choice Unveils New Menu Items to Help Guests Cool Off

As temperatures hit triple digits this week in the Midwest for the first heat wave of the summer, Lion’s Choice, the iconic Midwest restaurant brand known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries, and frozen custard, announces two new limited-time offerings to cool off. Available today, guests can order the Lemon Meringue Pie Concrete and the Lemon Freeze in an original size for $4.99 or a large for $5.99. The summer menu items are available through Monday, September 12 at all Lion’s Choice locations in Illinois, and in the St. Louis and Kansas City area markets. The new menu items are also available for purchase through the Lion’s Choice mobile app.

“This summer is special for Lion’s Choice because we have multiple new releases over the next few months,” says Michael Kupstas, president & CEO of Lion’s Choice. “Beginning with one of the most iconic items for the season, custard, our new Lemon Meringue Pie concrete features our extra-creamy custard with a pop of zesty lemon. The Lemon Freeze is a refreshing take on a nostalgic summertime favorite.”

Lion’s Choice’s new menu additions include the following items and are available today at all Lion’s Choice restaurants:

Lemon Meringue Pie Concrete (original $4.99/large $5.99)

The Lemon Meringue Pie Concrete mixes Lion’s Choice famous frozen custard with a light lemon flavor and bits of freshly baked sugar cookie.

Lemon Freeze (original $4.99/large $5.99)

The classic vanilla shake from Lion’s Choice is mixed with a refreshing lemon flavor - offering a nod to the nostalgic flavors of frozen lemonade from summertime carnivals. This item joins the Orange Freeze and the line of shakes including Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate.

The iconic Midwestern brand is famous for its ridiculously good roast beef sandwiches, and also offers a variety of different sandwiches, salads, and sides as well as desserts. The chain’s commitment to doing things the right way extends from its signature menu items to these new limited-time offerings.