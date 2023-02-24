Liquibox Launches Recycle-Ready Urn-liner Product Line

With many of the world’s Quick Service Restaurants pledging to Be Green by 2025 with improved packaging and recycling practices, Liquibox, now part of Sealed Air (SEE), met the need to develop a recycle-ready version of its well-known patented urn-liner product line.

The recycle-ready urn-liner is comprised of an all-polyethylene bag and adapter with a removable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tube. The tube can now be easily separated from the bag’s adapter so that the mono-material bag can be recycled. This innovation makes Liquibox urn-liners compatible with recycling streams and reduces its ecological footprint, while still ensuring reliable product protection.

An urn-liner is a disposable liner that lines the inside of a metal beverage urn, or decanter. The liner has a tube incorporated that feeds through the urn spigot that dispenses cold beverages. By using the urn-liner system, the liquid product is never in contact with the urn or spigot, providing a safe quality, better-tasting beverage for consumers as well as operational efficiencies for store operators. Liquibox urn-liners are the ideal solution to meet the heightened demand for sanitation standards by reducing bacteria in beverages like iced tea, iced coffee and other non-carbonated drinks by 99%.

Kevin Griffin, Liquibox Vice President of Sales North Amercia, says, “Liquibox has been helping restaurants improve food safety with its original patented urn-liners for over 20 years. With the new recycle-ready urn-liner, we aim to contribute to our company purpose of making the world better and to help our customers get one step closer to reaching their sustainability goals.”