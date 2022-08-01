Little Caesars Adds New Pizza with 100-Plus Pepperonis

At Little Caesars, there’s no need to travel the world or make a hard-to-get reservation to eat an abundance of gourmet pepperoni. With the new Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, customers can bring fancy pizza flavors right to their own living rooms.

This amazing product features over 100 slices of old world pepperoni that have a rich, smoky flavor and crisp up when they cook. You can expect a pizza covered from edge to edge with old world pepperoni and a crust that is crisped with cheese to the edges. This gives this pizza a special texture and overall crunchy bite. The new menu item will be available to order online for $9.99 starting August 1 and available HOT-N-READY starting August 1. Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni is only available for a limited time.

“Little Caesars is already known for breakthrough products such as our Pretzel Crust Pizza and Crazy Calzony,” says Greg Hamilton, senior vice president of marketing at Little Caesars. “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni elevates our already high-quality pizza offerings and gives customers the option to make pizza night a little fancier.”

Customers can order their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizzas for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal Pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station, at any participating Little Caesars location. Starting August 8, customers can stop in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a HOT-N-READY Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni without preordering.