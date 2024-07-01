PEPSI and Little Caesars are announcing the return of the fan-favorite Pepsi Pineapple, available exclusively at Little Caesars for a limited time only. Now customers can enjoy even more of the tropical flavor in a new, one-of-a-kind 20-ounce bottle.

Following last summer’s blockbuster success, the limited-edition flavor returns to Little Caesars for a second year to give Pepsi, Crazy Puffs™ and pineapple lovers the opportunity to enjoy a winning, refreshing flavor combination.

Starting 7/1, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get a Pepsi Pineapple and an order of Little Caesars Crazy Puffs for just $4.99. (Offer good while supplies last at participating Little Caesars stores on app and online orders. Enter promo code PINEAPPLE at checkout to get Crazy Puffs and a 20oz PEPSI Pineapple for the bundle price of $4.99. Offer ends 7/14.)

“Little Caesars fans love coming in for exclusive flavors they can’t get anywhere else — we saw that last year within the first week of releasing Pepsi Pineapple in restaurants,” says Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. “This summer, we’re offering customers the ultimate combo of flavor and value with our Crazy Puffs and Pepsi Pineapple deal to celebrate its triumphant return.”

Crazy Puffs, an internet sensation that went viral across social media when they were released in March 2024, offer a delicious, cheesy explosion of flavor in a uniquely handheld form as mini pizzas wrapped in a crust cup.

“Pineapple on pizza may still be debatable, but pizza lovers have made Pepsi Pineapple a clear winner. We’re thrilled to be bringing Pepsi Pineapple back to Little Caesars to give customers more of the unapologetic flavor they love and make every bite of pizza taste better with Pepsi,” says Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

Since the 2020 debut of Pepsi® Pineapple, fans have continued to clamor over the refreshing combination of Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes of pineapple. Following the success of last year’s exclusive limited-time release to Little Caesars, pineapple lovers can get another chance to get the summery flavor in a new 20-ounce bottle.