Little Caesars Brings Back Pretzel Crust Pizza

Little Caesars is bringing back the much-loved Pretzel Crust Pizza to its U.S. restaurants after having some fun by announcing the controversial Corncob Crust. The re-launch of this classic Pretzel Crust Pizza limited time offer meets the continued desire of the brand's enthusiastic customers for its long-awaited return.

First introduced as a limited-time promotion in 2014, the Pretzel Crust Pizza is a large buttery-flavored soft pretzel crust pizza with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and pepperoni. The salty, savory treat can also be amped up with an optional cheese-stuffed crust or customized to include the traditional Little Caesars pizza sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes instead of the cheddar cheese sauce.

"We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product," says Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "Despite bringing it back several times, it feels like the pretzel fervor has not waned. We're bracing ourselves for the predictable outcry on social media when it eventually goes away again."

Starting March 27, and for a limited time only, customers can get their Pretzel Crust Pizza for the extraordinarily low price of $6.99 (plus applicable tax) using the Little Caesars app to order a contactless delivery or carry-out, or simply pick up a HOT-N-READY pizza at participating locations nationwide.